KKR & Co Inc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

KKR & Co Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.12.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

