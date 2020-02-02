Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

KFY opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.