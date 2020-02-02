Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,030 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP opened at $16.82 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

