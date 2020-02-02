Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

VO opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $151.38 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

