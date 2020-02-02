Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKI opened at $92.48 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

