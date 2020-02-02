Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.