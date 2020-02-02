Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $632,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.