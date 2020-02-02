Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,931 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

