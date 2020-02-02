Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,369 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,938,000 after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,642,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,000 after acquiring an additional 127,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

