Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,515 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in United Rentals by 61.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

