Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $75.30 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.