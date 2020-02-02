Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $493,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

