Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

