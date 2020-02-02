Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $636,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

