Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

CWB stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

