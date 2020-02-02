Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. YY makes up approximately 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in YY were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in YY by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in YY in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in YY by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Shares of YY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

