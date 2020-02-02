Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.
About Lake Shore Bancorp
