Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.