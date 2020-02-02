Lamden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,363.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Lamden has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $24,363.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

