Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Legg Mason by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

NYSE:LM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

