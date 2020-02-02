LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $365,514.00 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.02029027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00784134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.