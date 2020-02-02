Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $16.20. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,519 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$601.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.