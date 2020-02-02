Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Integrafin (LON:IHP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

IHP opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Wednesday. Integrafin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In related news, insider Robert Lister purchased 6,015 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,117 shares of company stock worth $3,016,148.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

