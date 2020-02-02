LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,134 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

