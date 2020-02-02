LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $150.66. 158,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

