LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $219,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

