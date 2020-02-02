LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $668,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 586,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 331,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,507. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.

