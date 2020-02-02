LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. 469,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

