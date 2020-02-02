LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,035,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

