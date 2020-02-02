Lightning Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00033547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.