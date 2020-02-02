LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $8.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 136,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,519. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.00.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

