LiteCoin Ultra Market Cap Reaches $3,895.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $3,895.00 and $12.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.87 or 2.14555133 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025471 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

