Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $236,895.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,691.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $239.02 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

