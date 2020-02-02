Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.