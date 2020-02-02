LockTrip Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $3,023.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014475 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

