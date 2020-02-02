Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,814.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

