LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cfra from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,208,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

