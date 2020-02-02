Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CLI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 672,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,219. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

