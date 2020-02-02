Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.