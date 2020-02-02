Mad River Investors Raises Stock Position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Mad River Investors lifted its position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,100 shares during the period. Civeo comprises about 4.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Civeo were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 96.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 196,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,338. The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Civeo Corp has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

