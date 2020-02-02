Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Approx $4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

