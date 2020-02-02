Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after buying an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,240,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $263.80 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.76 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

