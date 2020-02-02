Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
