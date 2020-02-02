Maxim Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,634 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Maxim Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,001,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

