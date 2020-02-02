Maxim Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maxim Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

