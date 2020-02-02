MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 147,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,974. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,830,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

