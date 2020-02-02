MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 147,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,974. The stock has a market cap of $662.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

