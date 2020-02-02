Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 427,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,082. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 149,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

