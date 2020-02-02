Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.