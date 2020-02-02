MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

ASX MFF opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. MFF Capital Investments has a 12 month low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 32.67 and a quick ratio of 32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.32.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

