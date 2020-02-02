MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.
ASX MFF opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. MFF Capital Investments has a 12 month low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of A$3.85 ($2.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 32.67 and a quick ratio of 32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.32.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
