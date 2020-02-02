Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

